Use this informative Reader's Theater Script to learn about Marian Anderson, one of the most important singers of the 20th century. Anderson also played an important role in overcoming prejudice toward African American artists. In 1955, she was the first African American to sing at the New York Metropolitan Opera. She participated in the famous March on Washington, in 1963, and was also a “goodwill ambassadress for the United Nations, performing all over the world . Great for Black History Month in February or Women's History Month in March. Comprehension questions/extension activities, key.
Created: Feb 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
