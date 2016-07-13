This packet of writing assignment activities includes writing prompts for students to write essays, work through the writing process, or answer prose constructed response questions/prompts (PCR) about Martin Luther King Jr. This packet can be used to compliment an upper elementary or early middle school reading or social studies unit on MLK.
The writing prompts focus on Martin’s character traits or his challenges/hardships he faced. The prompts help students to practice a research simulation activity. There are prompts that can be used if students are reading multiple sources on MLK or if they are only reading one story about him. My prompts use wording that is very similar to what you will find on the PARCC assessment and other Common Core materials.
You decide if you want to make the assignment a 1 sitting response to a PCR prompt, a one-time writing of an essay, or work through the entire writing process. You can use this packet to teach the way you want and in the time frame you have.
This packet includes everything you need to teach a quality Common Core writing lesson on Martin Luther King Jr. The packet includes CCSS standards, teacher notes, possible resources to use, lots of graphic organizer choices, anchor charts, and rubrics.
1 Cover Page
2 Table of Contents
3-5 Teacher Notes
6 CCSS Standards
7-8 Resource List
9-23 Writing Prompts and Papers
24-25 Gathering Evidence
26-27 Brainstorm
28 Gather Ideas
29-30 Writing Organizers
31 Character Traits
32 Helpful Writing Words
33 The Writing Process
34 Proofreading Checklist
35 How to Answer a PCR Prompt
36-39 Rubrics
40 Credits
Total Pages 40
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 13, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
