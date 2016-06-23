This is a resource pack that you do not want to miss! This packet is ten pages long and contains the following activities:
*Sentence dictation with Conversational Candy Hearts
*Estimation
*Finding the Difference
*Constructing a Bar Graph
*Writing a Haiku
*Constructing a Pie Graph
All of these teaching and learning activities are from the central theme of Conversational Candy Hearts!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Grammar and punctuation
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Non-fiction
- English language arts / Poetry
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
- Math / Geometry and measures
- Math / Number
- World languages / English language learning
Other resources by this author
MissAlaneious
Professional Development Training: Memory Techniques for ADHD Students
Working memory is part of our executive function and if often referred to as our “mental workspace” where information is stored and used for a shor...
- (0)
- $4.00
MissAlaneious
Professional Development Book Study -- Are You Educating a Fish in a Tree?
If you have not had the opportunity to read the book, A Fish in a Tree, by Lynda Mullaly Hunt, now is the time! The novel, A Fish in a Tree, is elo...
- (0)
- $5.00
TES PICKS
MissAlaneious
Informational Text Article: Popsicle? An Awesome Creation by Accident!
Your students will enjoy this informational text article all throughout the spring and on into summer enrichment classes. This is an informational ...
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
RojoResources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
10 fully resourced lessons to prepare students for the AQA English Language Paper 2, Section A exam: 'Writer's Viewpoints and Perspectives'. This r...
- (23)
- $11.27
SALE
Lead_Practitioner
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
A fully differentiated revision guide for KS4 students to prepare for Language Paper 1 - Explorations in Creative Reading and Writing - of the new ...
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
rpretz
OUTSTANDING YEAR 2 ENGLISH WEEKLY PLANNING (SPaG focus)
This is a collection of resources which provides everything you need to be able to teach a full week (5 lessons) of English to a year 2 class. It i...
- (0)
- $7.75
New resources
laylala
Amazing Adjectives Literacy/ English display wall poster
Poster title for my wall of 'amazing adjectives' for Year 2's to use in their English lessons. Also helps introduce alliteration!
- (1)
- FREE
lordturner
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities - make each lesson fun and varied with over 100 different ideas for assessment activities and ways t...
- (1)
- $2.82
lordturner
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
Pupils choose one of 9 questions in a fun and easy to tailor to a topic, interactive PowerPoint presentation. Quick, easy, fun and effective way to...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
SteveNoyce1
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
I made this for my students when I wanted them to revise prior units even when moving onto a new topic. Each of these starters are 5-10 mins long. ...
- (0)
- $2.82
morgenstern93
Argumentative Writing Lesson / Prompt – Digital Resource – A Donation for Youth – Middle School
This Argument Writing Lesson comes with an entertaining Instructional Video for students, a Brainstorming section, a Thesis Statement development c...
- (0)
- $3.79
morgenstern93
Argumentative Writing Lesson / Prompt – Digital Resource – TV's Educational Value – Middle School
This Argument Writing Lesson comes with an entertaining Instructional Video for students, a Brainstorming section, a Thesis Statement development c...
- (0)
- $3.79