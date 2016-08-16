Bingo is a fun and interactive way to practice a wide range of math skills! Engage your students with this massive pack filled with math bingos! This resource contains 12 different bingo games with different skill targets. You can easily differentiate your instruction by using the different leveled games.



This product is a must-have for small group instruction, independent time, guided learning, and extra practice!





This packet contains the following bingo games:

- Addition Level 1 {single digit addition}

- Addition Level 2 {single & double digit addition}

- Subtraction Level 1 {single digit subtraction}

- Subtraction Level 2 {single & double digit subtraction}

- Addition/Subtraction Level 1 {single digit addition & subtraction}

- Addition/Subtraction Level 2 {single & double digit addition & subtraction}

- Money Level 1 {coin and value identification}

- Money Level 2 {coin combinations}

- Time Level 1 {hour & half hour}

- Time Level 2 {five minute}

- Missing Number Level 1 {consecutive number sequences}

- Missing Number Level 2 {irregular number sequences}



Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!