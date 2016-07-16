Math Goofy Glyph Bundle for 3rd grade is a bundle that has 22 different goofy glyphs. Depending on how your students answer the questions will determine how their glyph turns out. Also, if they answer a math problem incorrectly, they might end up with a very silly glyph.
The math problems are designed for children in third grade and are aligned with the Common Core standards.
Common Core standards covered:
3.OA.7 - adding and subtracting within 1000
3.NBT.2 - multiplying within 100
These goofy glyphs are included:
Back to School Postcard
Back to School
100th Day
Fall
Football
Christmas
Earth Day
Around the World
Mother's Day
St. Patrick's Day
Easter
Detective (Super Sleuth)
Summer
Uncle Sam
Halloween
Thanksgiving
New Year
Pirate
Valentine's Day
Winter
Spring
End of the Year
Normally priced at $77.00 if bought individually, this bundle comes with a big discount.
All artwork is original and created by myself.
Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 506
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
