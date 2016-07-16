Math Goofy Glyph Bundle for 3rd grade is a bundle that has 22 different goofy glyphs. Depending on how your students answer the questions will determine how their glyph turns out. Also, if they answer a math problem incorrectly, they might end up with a very silly glyph.



The math problems are designed for children in third grade and are aligned with the Common Core standards.



Common Core standards covered:

3.OA.7 - adding and subtracting within 1000

3.NBT.2 - multiplying within 100



These goofy glyphs are included:

Back to School Postcard

Back to School

100th Day

Fall

Football

Christmas

Earth Day

Around the World

Mother's Day

St. Patrick's Day

Easter

Detective (Super Sleuth)

Summer

Uncle Sam

Halloween

Thanksgiving

New Year

Pirate

Valentine's Day

Winter

Spring

End of the Year



Normally priced at $77.00 if bought individually, this bundle comes with a big discount.



All artwork is original and created by myself.



Thanks for visiting my store,

Yvonne Crawford

Total Pages 506

Answer Key N/A

Teaching Duration N/A