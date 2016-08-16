Make math fun and engaging with these hands-on math sorts! This packet has 3 types of sorts: addition/subtraction, time, and money sorts. Students sort pieces that equal a certain number, sort clocks to the correct time, or add up to a money amount.
These activities are great for teacher directed instructional time and also work well for independent work! A worksheet template is included for students to complete after finishing the sort.
All students, especially those with autism, benefit from learning academic concepts in a hands-on way! These tasks will help master and generalize essential math skills.
This packet contains:
15 addition/subtraction sorts
15 money sorts
15 time sorts
Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018

