Make math fun and engaging with these hands-on math sorts! This packet has 3 types of sorts: addition/subtraction, time, and money sorts. Students sort pieces that equal a certain number, sort clocks to the correct time, or add up to a money amount.

These activities are great for teacher directed instructional time and also work well for independent work! A worksheet template is included for students to complete after finishing the sort.

All students, especially those with autism, benefit from learning academic concepts in a hands-on way! These tasks will help master and generalize essential math skills.

This packet contains:
15 addition/subtraction sorts
15 money sorts
15 time sorts

Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!

