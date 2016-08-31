Free
This is a sample for the original resource of the same name.
Mathematics Homework
This resource is a Mathematics intermediate homework for grades 8-11.
Solutions are included.
Covers a range of topics, the topics increase in difficulty and quantity in the following homework tasks.
This has proved to be very useful for resit students, when I gave them one homework each week, the percentage of correct answers scored was monitored by the students.
Created: Aug 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
