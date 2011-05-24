Free
54 customer reviews
Downloaded 5706 times
Viewed 13087 times
Beat the Clock game. Excellent starter, especially if you want them to settle down really quick, I normally put 10 minutes on the stop watch. They then have to complete the questions as quickly as possible they then mark down the time they finish and as a class we mark them. Pupils can try and improve their score and time each time. You can easily change it so it can include decimals to make it more challenging.
