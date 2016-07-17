Common Core Girls present a reading literature cubing activity that uses Bloom's Taxonomy. We have added a printable flipbook so teachers can choose to have students complete this activity using a box or a printable flipbook.



Cubing is a technique for considering a subject from six points of view. Students work with a partner or independently to read two stories of their choice and to complete six questions or statements that require students to Describe it, Compare it, Associate it, Analyze it, Apply it and Argue for or against it. It works when we are “stuck” or locked into one particular way of thinking. Cubing allows students to look at units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 from a variety of angles and to develop a multidimensional perspective.



How can you use it?



This project can be used as a culminating project after teaching each unit. Students are in control of their learning because they can choose any story from the unit to complete the project. They also choose a second story to compare and contrast ideas. Active reading and increased cognitive demand makes this project unique.



What’s Included



1. Teacher directions

2. Teacher's Poster to teach students how to find the author's message

3. Note Taking printable to help students guide their thinking for the author's message

4. Printables to help students respond to the statements or questions neatly

5. Student directions with colored paper suggestions or without so the teacher or student can choose their own color paper

6. Visual of a final project

7. Inexpensive resource to purchase the boxes for the project- 29 cents a box

8. A printable flipbook with covers for each unit.



This project requires student to think and read. Students need to express their ideas concisely and communicate ideas efficiently.



After completing the cube or flipbook, students can communicate with classmates by rolling their cubes and sharing ideas or sharing ideas in their flipbooks.