We created Print and Teach as a way for all staff in our school to successfully teach the weekly Leveled Readers. This product helps students to independently think and respond to all weekly questions. All activities follow the questions and note taking activity in each Leveled Reader. The vocabulary activity has several open ended activities for students to learn or review the weekly words. Students also illustrate the answer to the Essential Question found on the title page, which makes a great cover page for the weekly activities.



Students complete 6 activities each week.



1. Vocabulary: Directed by the teacher, students can write definitions, synonyms, antonyms, use the word in a sentence, or illustrate the word. Teachers can also use their own vocabulary ideas.



Included is an ELL vocabulary activity. The teacher or students can add additional vocabulary words.



2. Note Taking to Practice the Comprehension Skill of the Week: Students Summarize the Selection by Taking Notes. There is a “sticky note” reminder of the comprehension skill to help students review the skill.



3. Comprehension Questions: Students Respond to Reading answering comprehension questions for the story. Students are required to Identify and Cite Text Evidence.



4. Illustrate about Reading: Students are asked to illustrate a response to the Essential Question. This activity is used as the cover page and has a place for the student's name and date. Teachers may write the question on the lines provided before making copies or students can copy the question on the lines.



5. and 6. Analytical Writing: After reading the paired text, students answer the Essential Question and Text to Text question. Students are required to cite text evidence from both texts to support their responses. Teachers may write the question on the lines provided before making copies or students can copy the question on the lines. Each week we focus on R.A.C.E.- Students Restate the question, Answer the question, Cite evidence from the text and Explain how the evidence supports their answer.



Teachers can use all the weekly activities or choose the activities to use for the week. Copy and staple and it is ready to use. Teachers or assistants can use this to teach a leveled reading group, independent work, substitute plans or as a literacy center.



The Essential Question and Text to Text printable includes the story titles and the level of the reader. On each page the unit number and week number helps keep the teacher and student organized.



Also Included: a printable to use with Analytical Writing which is found in the Leveled Reader Lesson Cards. Some weeks we prefer those questions instead of the questions in the Leveled Readers.



Included in this download is the cover page for the product and the Print and Teach Product.