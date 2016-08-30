Download Immediately: McGuffey Eclectic Readers, Speller and Primer
Add these 11 McGuffey eBooks to your personal digital library! (Over a thousand pages).
For Teachers, Parents and Homeschoolers –
Imagine a collection of material that you can freely access, freely use to create your own TES products and lessons for your classroom. You will only be limited by your creativity and your time in producing a prolific amount of quality materials.
“From 1836 onward for three-quarters of a century, McGuffey Readers have played a conspicuous part in the education of millions.” --History of the McGuffey Readers
With this presentation you can quickly access the links, read the terms of use, and download the eBooks to your digital library. (And smile at the treasure you have found online.)
You will not be disappointed.
