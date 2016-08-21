This is an excellent hands on measurement activity that gets students up and moving around the classroom, using a variety of non-standard tools for measuring. Students can complete this activity in 3 different ways, so perfect for differentiating in your classroom. Perfect for hitting the common core as well as meeting the needs of your diverse learners.



1. Students will select one tool and measure all the items with only that tool.

2. Students will have the freedom to look at the tools and decide per item which one they think would be best to measure with.

3. Students make a measurement book, and measure all the items with all of the tools.



***Please note, additional materials are needed to complete this activity***

Items to be measured: Apple, book, box, lunchbox, backpack, shoe, window, desk, door, chair, ball, and computer.

Measurement Tools: Teddy bear counters, paperclips, pencils, crayons, links, and unifix cubes.

