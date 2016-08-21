This is an excellent hands on measurement activity that gets students up and moving around the classroom, using a variety of non-standard tools for measuring. Students can complete this activity in 3 different ways, so perfect for differentiating in your classroom. Perfect for hitting the common core as well as meeting the needs of your diverse learners.
1. Students will select one tool and measure all the items with only that tool.
2. Students will have the freedom to look at the tools and decide per item which one they think would be best to measure with.
3. Students make a measurement book, and measure all the items with all of the tools.
***Please note, additional materials are needed to complete this activity***
Items to be measured: Apple, book, box, lunchbox, backpack, shoe, window, desk, door, chair, ball, and computer.
Measurement Tools: Teddy bear counters, paperclips, pencils, crayons, links, and unifix cubes.
Please make sure to rate and leave feedback!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
STEAM: Do Living Things Need Love to Grow and Change
- (0)
- $3.50
STEM: Coding the North Pole Packet CCSS/NGSS
- (1)
- $5.00
Designing a Digital Watermark
- (0)
- $2.25
Popular paid resources
Requested Bundle - Year Four Autumn and Spring Notebook Files following WRMs
- 8 Resources
- $57.76
Adding Lengths, Spring Block 4, Year 3
- (0)
- $4.24
Whole School Spring Block Five Smart Notebook and PowerPoint files following the order of WRMH.
- 3 Resources
- $17.05
New resources
Christmas Dinner Ingredients Proportion
- (1)
- FREE
Christmas Advent Calen'BAR' Word Problems for Bar Modelling
- (1)
- $4.23
Flow Rates GCSE worksheet
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
PE Dept - Cooper Fitness Test - Protocol & Normative Data
- (0)
- $3.52
PE Dept - Athletics - How To Measure Throwing Events (Discus / Javelin / Shot)
- (0)
- $4.23
PE Dept - Athletics - Events Guidelines & Rules Overview
- (0)
- $4.23