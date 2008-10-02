Free
4.54 customer reviews
Downloaded 4050 times
Viewed 9458 times
Very simple Reception level Eid Card - trace over the patterns and fold.
Free
4.54 customer reviews
Downloaded 4050 times
Viewed 9458 times
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
mychalkface
Halloween Witch To make in 3D
A Halloween Witch to colour and cut - simple scissor skills required; roll into a cone and use for your Halloween display or for counting, story te...
- (21)
- FREE
TES PICKS
mychalkface
Remembrance Day Poppies - Activity
Two simple Remembrance Day poppies to colour and cut out. Simple facts / information included.
- (39)
- FREE
mychalkface
Mehndi Hands (Eid card)
Very simple Reception level Eid Card - trace over the patterns and fold.
- (4)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
KnowntoWork
Easter: Comprehension and Activity Sheet
This is a comprehension and activity sheet about Easter eggs and has no religious content. Children can gain meaning from text, explain information...
- (0)
- $2.82
TES PICKS
merk90
FASHION DOLLS design & make easy fun lesson task
A doll template which children can draw clothes on to. I use this with my year 7s and have a box of crafty bits, scrap materials and haberdashery f...
- (6)
- $4.23
vlrynn
Easy to Play Piano Songs Bundle, Play by Color!
Children can explore the piano and play their favorite songs, even if they’ve never played before, with this set of 30 Color-Coded, Easy-to-Play Pi...
- (0)
- $11.00
New resources
cccamp
Evaluation drawing Ks3: Yr 7 rope drawing, Yr 8 fabric pattern and peg/brush and Yr portrait drawing
This is a standardisation test for KS 3 in Art testing the drawing skills and in each year there is a different subject. Year 7: Rope drawing - loo...
- (1)
- $9.86
MediaShop
AWESOME!!! Remembrance Design a Poppy Task
A fantastic Remembrance resource!!! Get your students designing a poppy. 6 fantastic designs that can be cut out and used as a poppy. Suitable for ...
- (1)
- $2.82
Sarahrenaeclark
Free Christmas Cracker Template
Color and make your own Christmas Crackers with this free printable template! These DIY Christmas Crackers are easy for anyone to make. Just print,...
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
KnowntoWork
Easter: Comprehension and Activity Sheet
This is a comprehension and activity sheet about Easter eggs and has no religious content. Children can gain meaning from text, explain information...
- (0)
- $2.82
vlrynn
Easy to Play Piano Songs Bundle, Play by Color!
Children can explore the piano and play their favorite songs, even if they’ve never played before, with this set of 30 Color-Coded, Easy-to-Play Pi...
- (0)
- $11.00
TheArtyTeacher
The Square Game Cover / Sub Lesson Work
A great art starter or cover lesson. Students think creatively and turn the squares into different doodles on this one page resource.
- (0)
- $4.23