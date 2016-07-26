Mentor Sentences: These task cards are a great way for students to have fun while they practice analyzing well crafted sentences, known as mentor sentences.

There are 8 cards that analyze the first passage and another 8 cards that analyze a second passage for a total of 16 cards.

For each passage, students identify the following:
figurative language
Word meanings
Parts of speech
Sentence Types
Grammatical Tense

Students are given multiple choice options to the questions and a recording sheet and an answer key are included.

Created: Jul 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

