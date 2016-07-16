This Brag Tags FREEBIE one sheet of Editable Bright Yellow Students' Names tags. This will assist in easily identifying each student's set of Brag Tags. Brag Tags promote Positive Behaviors and a Healthy Social Climate in the classroom. There are 15 tags on the sheet.



Simply click into the box that says, "Student's Name" and type in your students; names.



Be sure to check my other products for more Brag Tags, Writing Prompts, Posters, Days of the Week, Months of the Year, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!





MiMi Sue's Brag Tags FREEBIE Bright Yellow (Student Name) SWAG by is licensed under a .