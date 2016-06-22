I created this resource to supplement Unit I of the MindUp Curriculum. Even if you are not using the curriculum, the printables would be helpful for a teacher trying to implement mindful activities.
Lesson 1- How Our Brains Work- 1 Printable/1 Response
Lesson 2- Mindful Awareness- 4 Printables/ 2 Responses
Lesson 3- Core Breathing- 2 Responses
