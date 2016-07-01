This is a thorough overview of Molly McGinty has a Really Good Day by Gary Paulsen. There are group or whole class questions and homework questions broken down by each chapter. Most chapters are further broken down into several sections to make reading the text easier for your kids. The questions could be placed on the board or handed out to different groups of students.



*Analyze characters

*Identify major plot elements

*Explain cause and effect relationships

*Draw inferences

*Determine central ideas and details

*Determine theme

*Describe plot

*Identify conflict and resolution

*Make predictions

*Determine author's purpose