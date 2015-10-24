This Monster Writing pack comes with:



1. 6 half sheets with monster B&W clip art. 2 versions with three choices of line spacing each.

2. 1 MONSTER Acrostic poem page.

3. 2 Monster Characters pages - Color and B&W. Students can name the monsters, color them in, cut out and create a story with them.

4. 2 Monster Character pages - larger B&W monsters to color and cut out.

5. 2 Character Traits printables - Color and B&W

6. 1 Story Planning Sheet - monster themed with beginning, middle and end prompts.

7. 2 Book Covers "What Are Monsters Scared Of?" in Color and B&W

8. 2 Book Covers - generic - You write your own title in Color and B&W

9. 1 Book Activity Page - "My monster's name is___. He is scared of ________ ."

10. 9 generic writing sheets - no clip art

11. Editable Physical Traits page (PPT file)