This Monster Writing pack comes with:
1. 6 half sheets with monster B&W clip art. 2 versions with three choices of line spacing each.
2. 1 MONSTER Acrostic poem page.
3. 2 Monster Characters pages - Color and B&W. Students can name the monsters, color them in, cut out and create a story with them.
4. 2 Monster Character pages - larger B&W monsters to color and cut out.
5. 2 Character Traits printables - Color and B&W
6. 1 Story Planning Sheet - monster themed with beginning, middle and end prompts.
7. 2 Book Covers "What Are Monsters Scared Of?" in Color and B&W
8. 2 Book Covers - generic - You write your own title in Color and B&W
9. 1 Book Activity Page - "My monster's name is___. He is scared of ________ ."
10. 9 generic writing sheets - no clip art
11. Editable Physical Traits page (PPT file)
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 24, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
