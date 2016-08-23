Moon Phases: This moon phases PowerPoint incorporates easy to understand explanations with interactive/ animations, and questions which keep students engaged while learning about what causes the moon's phases.
Moon Phases Power Point Contents (46 slides):
♦ The Phases of the Moon (Title Slide)
♦ Two Types of Moon Shapes
♦ Crescent Moon
♦ Gibbous Moon
♦ Quarter Moon (3 slides)
♦ Full Moon
♦ New Moon
♦ Waxing & Waning
♦ Combining Shape & Appearance
♦ Guess the Moon Phase (Student Interactive Game - 15 slides)
♦ What Causes the Phases of the Moon?
♦ Waxing Crescent
♦ First Quarter
♦ Waxing Gibbous
♦ Full Moon
♦ Waning Gibbous
♦ Third Quarter
♦ Waning Crescent
♦ New Moon
♦ Animation of Whole Process (Slow)
♦ Animation of Whole Process (Fast)
♦ Question (Why is the moon not in Earth's Shadow?)
♦ Answer (The Moon is Inclined)
♦ When is the Moon in Earth's Shadow?
♦ Question (Time for the Moon to Orbit Earth?)
♦ Answer/ Question (Time to reach same Moon phase?)
♦ Answer (Moon Calendar)
♦ Question (What do you notice about the craters on the Moon?)
♦ Answer (All the same) Question: (why?)
♦ Answer: (Tidal Locking)
