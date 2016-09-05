Mother's Day Writing Centers is a fun way to introduce Mother's Day vocabulary to your students while helping them increase their language skills. This booklet can be used at writing centers or workstations in a classroom. You can laminate the cards, then place them at different stations to help your students remember the words. Each writing center might feature one of the four different writing activities.



Another option is to hang the cards on your word wall or bulletin board and use the writing activities as daily activities that students can complete during the class period.



Included:

16 Mother's Day word cards

4 different writing activities:



Mother's Day Acrostic Poem

All About My Mom

A Letter to Your Mother

A Book About My Mother



All graphics are original and created by myself.



Thank you for stopping by my store,

Yvonne Crawford