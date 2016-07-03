This mouse shapes PowerPoint game is perfect for winter and Christmas. Students pick the shape to answer the question, then they click on the present to see if they picked the correct shape! Your students will love this fun mouse Christmas theme. 54 questions for added practice.



*Bundle up and save 25%.



This game is also included in the:

1) Mouse Short Vowels and Shapes Bundle for $5.25.



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint. Download the preview to see if it works on your device.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!