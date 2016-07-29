Many children struggle with making inferences, especially children with autism. This fun flashcard game is a great way to work on understanding emotions, making inferences, and vocabulary. Students will respond to a variety of types of movie scenarios and have to respond appropriately with the corresponding emotion. These will be helpful to develop the skills needed to make inferences using implied information and context clues! The cards have visual cues for all emotions!



12 flashcards included plus a score card! Laminate or print on card stock for longer use.