Muscle Shapes and Structure PowerPoint: This PowerPoint on Muscle Shapes and Structure is geared to any High School Biology or Anatomy class/grade. The purpose of this PowerPoint is to summarize the important information and concepts about Muscular System.
A worksheet is included that allows the students to identify and label the structures.
There are 14 slides (excluding the title slide) on this PowerPoint which contain the following titles:
Muscle Patterns
Muscle Origins (3 Slides)
Muscle Structure
Fascicles
Epimysium
Muscle Fibers
Myofibril
Sarcoplasm
Large Picture showing the entire structure
Sarcomere (the proteins)
Large Picture showing the proteins of a Sarcomere
Neuromuscular Junction
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 48%
Other resources by this author
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping: Math Escape Room
- (0)
- $5.00
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping Game: Math Tarsia Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.00
Double Digit Addition Activity: Math Message Decoder
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
STUDENT revision summaries A Level Biology AQA bundle
- 20 Resources
- $28.17
AQA Trilogy Biology bundle B1-7
- 7 Resources
- $14.09
KS3 - Lesson 6 - Puberty
- (14)
- $11.27
New resources
Edexcel CB7b Hormonal Control of Metabolic Rate
- (3)
- $2.82
NEW Edexcel GCSE Biology (9-1) Topic 8 - Exchange and Transport in Animals
- (1)
- $8.45
CB8a Edexcel - efficient transport and exchange
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
NEW AS Biology AQA 3.3.3 digestion + absorption exam questions + mark schemes revision
- (0)
- $4.23
AQA new specification-Heart dissection practical-B4.3
- (0)
- FREE
AQA new specification-The blood-B4.1
- (0)
- $4.23