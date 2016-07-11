Muscular System Flashcards : This set of muscular system flashcards is great for reviewing the muscular system, identifying muscle anatomy, and general muscular system terminology. This product contains 3 sets of flashcards with over 125 individual flashcards.



The cards are designed to be folded, laminated, and cut or you can make two copies and photocopy them so they are two sided.



All sets can be mixed and matched, and copies can be made for extra sets depending on your needs. The first set contains 18 flashcards with general review questions that go with my muscular system unit. The second set contains 25 muscle anatomy identification flashcards. The third set contains 88 muscular system vocabulary flashcards which include some of the major muscles of the body.



Some of the vocabulary includes: epimysium, perimysium, fascicle, myofibril, sarcomere, sarcolemma, endomysium, tendon, aponeurosis, sarcoplasm, actin, myosin, a-band, i-band, h-zone, z-line, neuromuscular junction, t-tubule, crossbridge, isometric, isotonic, concentric, eccentric, acetylcholine, aerobic, anaerobic, oxygen debt, hypertrophy, atrophy, action, origin, insertion, transverse, oblique, extrinsic, intrinsic, flexion, extension, and much more!



This can be used in an Anatomy/Physiology class and can also be used in Biology or Life Science. Great for any level student from English Learner - EL - to more advanced students. I use these flashcards as a review and it is a great way to get the students using academic vocabulary which is an important part of the Common Core standards. It is also a good way to get English Learners to expand their vocabulary. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!



The Teacher Team