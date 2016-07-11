Muscular System Notes - Muscle Energy & Disorders Powerpoint Presentation This 22 slide power point presentation continues my notes on the Muscular System of the human body which can be used in an Anatomy/Physiology class and can also be used in Biology. This is a good continuation of my Muscular System unit or can be modified as a stand alone power point presentation on muscle energy and disorders. Filled with diagrams and pictures to enhance learning this editable power point is great for note taking skills for students of any level including English Learners, EL, as well as more advanced students. This product includes a power point presentation beginning with a review of my notes on muscle tissue and muscle contraction & some interesting muscle facts, and then continues with aerobic/anaerobic muscle contraction and muscle disorders. There is also an opportunity for students to take Cornell style notes. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!
The Teacher Team
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Science Root Word Vocabulary Assignment
- (1)
- $2.00
Cardiovascular System The Effects of Exercise Lab Activity
- (1)
- $3.00
Google Interactive Digital! Circulatory System Report
- (1)
- $5.99
Popular paid resources
STUDENT revision summaries A Level Biology AQA bundle
- 20 Resources
- $28.17
AQA Trilogy Biology bundle B1-7
- 7 Resources
- $14.09
Photosynthesis
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Edexcel CB7b Hormonal Control of Metabolic Rate
- (3)
- $2.82
CB8a Edexcel - efficient transport and exchange
- (1)
- $4.23
Parkinson’s Disease - Science Reading Article - Grade 8 and Up
- (1)
- $6.40
Updated resources
NEW AS Biology AQA 3.3.3 digestion + absorption exam questions + mark schemes revision
- (0)
- $4.23
Tissues and organs
- (0)
- $2.82
AQA Biology (Paper 1) A-Z topic quizzes
- 4 Resources
- $5.63