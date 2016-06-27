Are you looking for a back-to-school music activity for younger ages? Students will love to create this Music In Me tab book. Use it during class time or send it home as a family project. Give students an opportunity to think about music they experience outside of school. Four tabbed sheets include I Sing, I Listen, I Play, and I Move. Each sheet allows for student response and creativity. The cover sheet is boy/girl specific and can be printed in color or b/w. Staple on the side for easy assembly.
Grab the intermediate companion My Musical Style for older students.
