As a simplistic picture book about discovering and understanding one’s feelings, My Many Colored Days is a rare Dr. Seuss gem that not only children will love; but adults who share in this children's book will also enjoy it.
This simple mini-unit offers five distinct learning activities, and a simple comprehension quiz, for this tale of figuring out who we are. Simple and innovative lessons will engage your emergent readers in the comprehension of this Dr. Seuss classic!
Included in this unit:
Page 3: Terms of Use
Page 4: Core Standards Met
Page 5: About
Page 6: Activity 1 – Happy or Sad?
Page 7: Activity 2 – How Do We Feel?
Page 8: Activity 3 – Color Match
Page 9: Activity 4 – Draw a Picture . . . of You!
Page 10: Activity 5 – The Magic Paintbrush
Page 11: Reading Comprehension Quiz
Page 12: Answer Key
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 25%
Other resources by this author
Flaming the Inferno: Think Critically and Analyze the Little Inferno
- (0)
- $12.00
The Scourge Literary Study
- (0)
- $8.00
Drain the Brain: Brain Empowering Activities
- (0)
- $6.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
Theseus and the Minotaur set of 4 English descriptive worksheets for LA/MA KS2.
- (0)
- $4.23