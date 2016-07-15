As a simplistic picture book about discovering and understanding one’s feelings, My Many Colored Days is a rare Dr. Seuss gem that not only children will love; but adults who share in this children's book will also enjoy it.



This simple mini-unit offers five distinct learning activities, and a simple comprehension quiz, for this tale of figuring out who we are. Simple and innovative lessons will engage your emergent readers in the comprehension of this Dr. Seuss classic!



Included in this unit:



Page 3: Terms of Use

Page 4: Core Standards Met

Page 5: About

Page 6: Activity 1 – Happy or Sad?

Page 7: Activity 2 – How Do We Feel?

Page 8: Activity 3 – Color Match

Page 9: Activity 4 – Draw a Picture . . . of You!

Page 10: Activity 5 – The Magic Paintbrush

Page 11: Reading Comprehension Quiz

Page 12: Answer Key