Are you looking for a back-to-school music activity for intermediate ages? Students will love to create this My Musical Style tab book. Use it during class time or send it home as a family project. Give students an opportunity to think about music they experience outside of school. Five tabbed sheets include Sing, Listen, Play, Dance, Dream + a back cover sheet to share favorite music class activities. Each sheet allows for student response and creativity. The cover sheet can be printed in color or b/w. Staple on the side for easy assembly.
Grab the primary companion Music in Me for a younger version.
Created: Jun 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
