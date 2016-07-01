This is a thorough overview of My Rotten Life Nathan Abercrombie, Accidental Zombie by David Lubar. There are group or whole class questions and homework questions broken down by each chapter. Most chapters are further broken down into several sections to make reading the text easier for your kids. The questions could be placed on the board or handed out to different groups of students.
*Analyze characters
*Identify major plot elements
*Explain cause and effect relationships
*Draw inferences
*Determine central ideas and details
*Determine theme
*Describe plot
*Identify conflict and resolution
*Determine author's purpose
*Make text to self connections
