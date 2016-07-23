Included are 2 FREE sample activities-3 pages each- from our complete Primary Grade journal book.

These activities could be used by students in Grades 1-3, depending on their level and ability.



Practice vocabulary words related to the topic/theme.

Work on graphic organizers as a class or group.

Write and then draw about the engaging topic.



WRITING AND ART ALL IN ONE!



Includes printing practice pages too!

These activities are user friendly and they could be used in many different ways.

Some teachers are using them as a daily morning warm up or part of their existing language program.



DID YOU AND YOUR STUDENTS ENJOY THE ACTIVITIES?....

My Writing Journeys Primary Grades



CHECK OUT OUR COMPLETE BOOKLET FOR ONLY $3.00!

Click here: My Writing Journeys PRIMARY GRADES





Total Pages 8