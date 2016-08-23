Mythology: This mythology of the planets Power Point is a fun and interesting way to teach students about the history of the days of the week; and how the naming of the Sun, Moon, and Planets have roots in Greek, Roman and Germanic Mythologies.

There are 10 slides in this PowerPoint with the following Titles:

♦ Title Slide
♦ Etymology of Sunday
♦ Etymology of Monday
♦ Etymology of Tuesday
♦ Etymology of Wednesday
♦ Etymology of Thursday
♦ Etymology of Friday
♦ Etymology of Saturday
♦ March: Roman Mythology
♦ Gods, Planets, & Days of the Week

