Mythology: This mythology of the planets Power Point is a fun and interesting way to teach students about the history of the days of the week; and how the naming of the Sun, Moon, and Planets have roots in Greek, Roman and Germanic Mythologies.



There are 10 slides in this PowerPoint with the following Titles:



♦ Title Slide

♦ Etymology of Sunday

♦ Etymology of Monday

♦ Etymology of Tuesday

♦ Etymology of Wednesday

♦ Etymology of Thursday

♦ Etymology of Friday

♦ Etymology of Saturday

♦ March: Roman Mythology

♦ Gods, Planets, & Days of the Week