Mythology: This mythology of the planets Power Point is a fun and interesting way to teach students about the history of the days of the week; and how the naming of the Sun, Moon, and Planets have roots in Greek, Roman and Germanic Mythologies.
There are 10 slides in this PowerPoint with the following Titles:
♦ Title Slide
♦ Etymology of Sunday
♦ Etymology of Monday
♦ Etymology of Tuesday
♦ Etymology of Wednesday
♦ Etymology of Thursday
♦ Etymology of Friday
♦ Etymology of Saturday
♦ March: Roman Mythology
♦ Gods, Planets, & Days of the Week
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping: Math Escape Room
- (0)
- $5.00
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping Game: Math Tarsia Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.00
Double Digit Addition Activity: Math Message Decoder
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Ultimate Resource Bundle
- 16 Resources
- 10% off$30.29$27.26
Key stage 6,7 and 8 Assessment Bundle
- 11 Resources
- 10% off$21.13$19.02
Primary Art Ideas Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $14.07
Updated resources
Ultimate Resource Bundle
- 16 Resources
- 10% off$30.29$27.26
Key stage 6,7 and 8 Assessment Bundle
- 11 Resources
- 10% off$21.13$19.02
KWLS Chart (Know, Want to Know, Learned, Still) Graphic Organizer for Students
- (0)
- FREE