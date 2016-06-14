Narrative Writing: Donuts! Treat your students to a yummy iced donut while they write! Students will choose from 24 donut themed writing prompts to get their ideas flowing. They will write a narrative story using a graphic organizer and anchor charts. My students LOVED this activity! I introduced the lesson by reading a fiction book involving donuts titled "Who Needs Donuts?" by Mark Alan Stamaty. Then, as they began to work, I brought a tray of donuts out from the back of the room for them to eat while writing. They had so much fun! I had fun too because I ate a donut along with them! This narrative writing activity includes:



13 page download includes:

24 writing prompts

Lesson introduction/list of narrative writing components

Narrative Story graphic organizer

Hooks

Proofreading Checklist

The Writing Process chart

Helpful Writing Words Chart

Stationery

Narrative Writing Rubric



This activity will be a great supplement to the following books:



Who Needs Donuts by Mark Alan Stamaty

The Donut Diaries by Dermot Milligan

Homer Price by Robert McClosky

Arnie the Doughnut by Laurie Keller

Doughnuts for a Dragon by Adam Guillain

The Fake Donut by Evelyn Chedekel

The Great Doughnut Parade by Rebecca Bond

If You Give a Dog a Donut by Felicia Bond

Leo's Lost Donut by Sophie Corrigan

The Case of the Missing Donut by Alison McGhee

The Doughnut Tree by Astrid Yrigollen

