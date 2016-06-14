Narrative Writing: Donuts! Treat your students to a yummy iced donut while they write! Students will choose from 24 donut themed writing prompts to get their ideas flowing. They will write a narrative story using a graphic organizer and anchor charts. My students LOVED this activity! I introduced the lesson by reading a fiction book involving donuts titled "Who Needs Donuts?" by Mark Alan Stamaty. Then, as they began to work, I brought a tray of donuts out from the back of the room for them to eat while writing. They had so much fun! I had fun too because I ate a donut along with them! This narrative writing activity includes:

13 page download includes:
24 writing prompts
Lesson introduction/list of narrative writing components
Narrative Story graphic organizer
Hooks
Proofreading Checklist
The Writing Process chart
Helpful Writing Words Chart
Stationery
Narrative Writing Rubric

This activity will be a great supplement to the following books:

Who Needs Donuts by Mark Alan Stamaty
The Donut Diaries by Dermot Milligan
Homer Price by Robert McClosky
Arnie the Doughnut by Laurie Keller
Doughnuts for a Dragon by Adam Guillain
The Fake Donut by Evelyn Chedekel
The Great Doughnut Parade by Rebecca Bond
If You Give a Dog a Donut by Felicia Bond
Leo's Lost Donut by Sophie Corrigan
The Case of the Missing Donut by Alison McGhee
The Doughnut Tree by Astrid Yrigollen

