Let's learn about Natural Disasters!



This worksheet includes 25 pages with a large variety of activities and exercises about natural disasters. The materials have informative exercises about many different kinds of disasters such as landslides, tornadoes, tsunamis, hurricanes, epidemics and many others! Crosswords, word searches, puzzles and other kinds of activities are included to make it a fun and interesting class.



Overview:

Page 1-3: Introduction

Page 4: Tsunamis

Page 5-6: Volcanic Eruptions

Page 7-8: Hurricanes

Page 9-10: Earthquakes

Page 11: Tornadoes

Page 12: Droughts

Page 13-14: Floods

Page 15: Avalanches

Page 16: Landslides

Page 17: Blizzards

Page 18-19: Thunderstorms

Page 20-21: Epidemics

Page 22-23: Wildfires

Page 24-25: Revision



EXTRA:

Compact version of the unit (16 pages)

Crossword puzzle on types of natural disasters

Cut ‘n Paste puzzle



The answers and an answer sheet are included.



The following questions are just a few examples of the different things that are being handled in the worksheet:

- What is the difference between a Hurricane, Typhoon and Cyclone?

- Which disasters caused most casualties and which ones cause most damage?

- What is a tsunami and how is it triggered?

- How does an earthquake work?

- What is the difference between a tornado and a hurricane?

- How do tornadoes form?

- What is Ebola?



Keywords:

Nature, Hurricane, Typhoon, Cyclone, Magma, Lava, Volcano, Volcanic Eruption, Natural Disaster, Earthquake, crust, tectonic plate, Flood, Landslide, Mudslide, Landfall, Rescue worker, aid, Drought, Thunderstorm, Lightning, Avalanche, Dust storm, sand storm, tidal wave, debris, victims, Ebola