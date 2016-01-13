Let's learn about Natural Disasters!
This worksheet includes 25 pages with a large variety of activities and exercises about natural disasters. The materials have informative exercises about many different kinds of disasters such as landslides, tornadoes, tsunamis, hurricanes, epidemics and many others! Crosswords, word searches, puzzles and other kinds of activities are included to make it a fun and interesting class.
Overview:
Page 1-3: Introduction
Page 4: Tsunamis
Page 5-6: Volcanic Eruptions
Page 7-8: Hurricanes
Page 9-10: Earthquakes
Page 11: Tornadoes
Page 12: Droughts
Page 13-14: Floods
Page 15: Avalanches
Page 16: Landslides
Page 17: Blizzards
Page 18-19: Thunderstorms
Page 20-21: Epidemics
Page 22-23: Wildfires
Page 24-25: Revision
EXTRA:
Compact version of the unit (16 pages)
Crossword puzzle on types of natural disasters
Cut ‘n Paste puzzle
The answers and an answer sheet are included.
The following questions are just a few examples of the different things that are being handled in the worksheet:
- What is the difference between a Hurricane, Typhoon and Cyclone?
- Which disasters caused most casualties and which ones cause most damage?
- What is a tsunami and how is it triggered?
- How does an earthquake work?
- What is the difference between a tornado and a hurricane?
- How do tornadoes form?
- What is Ebola?
Keywords:
Nature, Hurricane, Typhoon, Cyclone, Magma, Lava, Volcano, Volcanic Eruption, Natural Disaster, Earthquake, crust, tectonic plate, Flood, Landslide, Mudslide, Landfall, Rescue worker, aid, Drought, Thunderstorm, Lightning, Avalanche, Dust storm, sand storm, tidal wave, debris, victims, Ebola
About this resource
Info
