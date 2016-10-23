This is a card sort to help students learn words related to nature (20 words in total). This would be a useful task with younger groups or low ability groups. There are three separate files, depending on how you want to present the task.

- The 'teacher copy' shows a grid with all items already matched.
- The 'student version' is a random layout, print this out and give to students. They can then cut out the items and match them, or stick them into their workbooks.
- The 'quick cut' is designed so that you can produce 10 packs of cards quickly and easily using a guillotine. Each page has the same card 10 times over. This allows you to remove words that may not be suitable or needed.

$2.82

Buy nowSave for later
  • CARDSORTgermanNATURE-StudentVersion.docx
  • CARDSORTgermanNATURE-TeacherCopy.docx
  • CARDSORTgermanNATURE-QuickCut.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game, puzzle, quiz

docx, 542 KB

CARDSORTgermanNATURE-StudentVersion

Game, puzzle, quiz

docx, 544 KB

CARDSORTgermanNATURE-TeacherCopy

Game, puzzle, quiz

docx, 583 KB

CARDSORTgermanNATURE-QuickCut

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades