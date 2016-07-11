Nervous System Flashcards : This set of nervous system flashcards is great for reviewing the nervous system, identifying nervous system parts, and general nervous system terminology. This product contains 3 sets of flashcards with over 120 individual flashcards. The cards are designed to be folded, laminated, and cut. All sets can be mixed and matched, and copies can be made for extra sets depending on your needs. They are also a good size so they are easy to keep track of. The first set contains 29 flashcards consisting of general review questions that go with my nervous system unit. The second set contains 28 nervous system identification flashcards. The third set contains 72 nervous system vocabulary flashcards.



Some of the vocabulary includes: neuron, neuroglia, central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, afferent, efferent, somatic, autonomic, dendrite, axon, synapse, neurotransmitter, sensory neuron, motor neuron, interneuron, resting potential, depolarization, repolarization, action potential, threshold, refractory period, neurotoxin, dorsal root, ventral root, spinal meninges, cranial meninges, meningitis, dura mater, arachnoid mater, pia mater, cerebrospinal fluid, cervical plexus, brachial plexus, reflex, pons, brainstem, medulla oblongata, cerebellum, hypothalamus, cerebral cortex, basal ganglia, occipital lobe, and more!



This can be used in an Anatomy/Physiology class and can also be used in Biology or Life Science. Great for any level student from English Learner - EL - to more advanced students. I use these flashcards as a review and it is a great way to get the students using academic vocabulary which is an important part of the Common Core standards. It is also a good way to get English Learners to expand their vocabulary. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!



The Teacher Team