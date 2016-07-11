ervous System Memory Test Powerpoint Presentation : Do you think your students could remember 30 pictures if you only gave them 1 second per picture to remember them? The Memory Test is a fun activity that can demonstrate the power of the human brain. I use this to begin my Nervous System Unit and it is great for discussion, provoking curiosity, or providing anticipation of what will come next. This product contains the Memory Test ppt., the Memory Test Answer ppt., and directions for use. This product will work for any level student and can be applied to many different disciplines. For any teacher looking for creative enrichment activities that will fully engage the student, this product is for you. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!
