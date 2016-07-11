Nervous System Notes Package Powerpoint Presentations : This product contains 4 power point presentations that are part of my Nervous System Unit. The first presentation contains 14 slide power point slides which cover the Central Nervous System and the brain. The second presentation is an 11 slide ppt covering the spinal cord. It also includes a review of my Nervous System ppt part 1. The third presentation is an 11 slide ppt covering nerve cells, structural classification of neurons, and glial cells. The fourth presentation contains 9 slides and covers the propagation of a nerve impulse. Filled with diagrams and pictures to enhance learning these editable power points are great for note taking skills for students of any level including English Learners, EL, as well as more advanced students. This product includes an opportunity for students to take Cornell style notes and has some built in reviews. The presentations in this product can be purchased separately, but purchased together are a great value. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!



The Teacher Team