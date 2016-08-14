New Deal Unit - Includes New Deal PowerPoints, primary source readings, editable assessment, and a project, all bound together by daily lesson plans. Just copy/paste into your lessons. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, and continues with PowerPoint notes, primary source document readings and an exit ticket. Unit also includes a Kahoot! review game, assessment/test, a writing exercise regarding the success of the New Deal and a project about Social Security.
Topics from the The New Deal Include:
FDR’s Fireside Chats
First 100 Days
Relief, Recovery and Reform
New Deal Programs
Second New Deal
Social Security Act
Court Packing Scheme
Criticisms of the New Deal
This Unit Includes:
• Daily Lesson Plans - Copy/Paste into yours!
• Warmup and Exit Tickets PowerPoints
• New Deal PowerPoints
• Frances Perkins and FERA Primary Source Exercise
• New Deal Reforms Summary
• Social Security Ad Project
• New Deal Sucess or Failure Essay Outline
• New Deal Crossword Puzzle Review
• Online Review Kahoot! Game - Students use their phones!
• Editable Assessment/Test
More to come. Find me on Pinterest! And follow Teaching Psychology on Facebook and Teaching History on Facebook!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Renaissance and Reformation Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
- (1)
- $13.95
Indus Valley/Harappa Civilization Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Shang and Zhou Dynasties Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
History timeline for display - easily adapted
- (118)
- $5.49
Conditions in the Trenches
- (42)
- $2.11
Recruitment WW1
- (40)
- $2.82
New resources
TEENAGE TOMMIES
- (1)
- FREE
WW1 - The Christmas Truce - Low ability
- (1)
- $5.63
MARIE CURIE - A FEMALE SCIENTIFIC PIONEER
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
U.S. History: Examining Both Sides of the Scopes "Monkey" Trial Activity
- (0)
- $2.00
Edexcel GCSE 9-1 Superpower relations and the Cold War, 1941-91: Unit 2 Revision Guide and Workbook
- (0)
- $7.03
William Shakespeare Bundle
- 9 Resources
- $39.44