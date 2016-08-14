New Deal Unit - Includes New Deal PowerPoints, primary source readings, editable assessment, and a project, all bound together by daily lesson plans. Just copy/paste into your lessons. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, and continues with PowerPoint notes, primary source document readings and an exit ticket. Unit also includes a Kahoot! review game, assessment/test, a writing exercise regarding the success of the New Deal and a project about Social Security.

Topics from the The New Deal Include:
FDR’s Fireside Chats
First 100 Days
Relief, Recovery and Reform
New Deal Programs
Second New Deal
Social Security Act
Court Packing Scheme
Criticisms of the New Deal

This Unit Includes:

• Daily Lesson Plans - Copy/Paste into yours!

• Warmup and Exit Tickets PowerPoints

• New Deal PowerPoints

• Frances Perkins and FERA Primary Source Exercise

• New Deal Reforms Summary

• Social Security Ad Project

• New Deal Sucess or Failure Essay Outline

• New Deal Crossword Puzzle Review

• Online Review Kahoot! Game - Students use their phones!

• Editable Assessment/Test

Categories & Grades