New GCSE Language and Literature long term plan and overview

*fully customisable*

includes all set texts for new GCSE (An Inspector Calls, Jekyll + Hyde, A Christmas Carol, Macbeth, Power & Conflict poetry)
comprehensive overview of teaching journey across KS4
assessment overview and tracking of data
show learning progression with Assessment objective journey (taught and assessed)
revision units built in

Created: Jun 6, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

