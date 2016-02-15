A complete, organised and in-depth exploration of two writers' viewpoints, perspectives and experiences of oppression. Including full modelling, practice and assessment of PAPER 2 Exam Skills; identifying and interpreting implicit and explicit information, as well as; synthesising these interpretations and evidence of them, across two non-fiction texts (AO1), one of which is literary non-fiction. Focussed analysis of language (AO2) and detailed comparison of writers' methods (AO3).



A number of enrichment opportunities are also included at the opening of lessons, to encourage engagement, using video/mp3 recordings of famous speech's, news reports.



Includes full PAPER 2; Section A practice paper and sources which is linked to the the series of lessons throughout.



