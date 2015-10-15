In this game, you have to collect the letters which spell the name of a famous person from British history. Learn all about the factory and village he created near Glasgow.
Our characters, K, Tu and Elle will help you but you have to answers questions on English grammar and vocabulary.

Topics:
Health
Food
Sport and Exercise

Grammar Points:
Comparatives and Superlatives
Adverbs
Modal Verbs

Created: Oct 15, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

revision

revision2

Revision-game

