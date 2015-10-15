In this game, you have to collect the letters which spell the name of a famous person from British history. Learn all about the factory and village he created near Glasgow.
Our characters, K, Tu and Elle will help you but you have to answers questions on English grammar and vocabulary.
Topics:
Health
Food
Sport and Exercise
Grammar Points:
Comparatives and Superlatives
Adverbs
Modal Verbs
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 15, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
KTM15
Reading Comprehension - Mobile Phones
Read the article about mobile phones and show that you understand it. Look up any words you don’t know in the dictionary but concentrate on the mai...
- (0)
- $2.82
KTM15
Reading comprehension - Shopping
Reading for Ideas You are now going to show how well you understand the main ideas from an article about shopping. You have some questions to answe...
- (0)
- $4.23
KTM15
Using numbers in everyday life
Everyday Numbers We use numbers in lots of everyday situations – for phones, dates, time, scores, maths, temperatures etc. In this activity you can...
- (0)
- $2.82
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
RojoResources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
10 fully resourced lessons to prepare students for the AQA English Language Paper 2, Section A exam: 'Writer's Viewpoints and Perspectives'. This r...
- (23)
- $11.27
jreadshaw
KS1 Writing Instructions - Pizza
Children loved making pizzas at our Italian pizza class. Resources have been exported from an Activ-primary flip-chart. (Which also includes Italia...
- (17)
- $3.24
SALE
Lead_Practitioner
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
A fully differentiated revision guide for KS4 students to prepare for Language Paper 1 - Explorations in Creative Reading and Writing - of the new ...
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
New resources
lordturner
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
Pupils choose one of 9 questions in a fun and easy to tailor to a topic, interactive PowerPoint presentation. Quick, easy, fun and effective way to...
- (1)
- $2.82
jlp76
Autumn Winter Sorting task
Sorting task designed for students with autism / SEN This is designed to be used in different ways depending on ability level: * cut and laminate c...
- (1)
- $4.23
krisgreg30
Diary Writing Fact File/ Knowledge Organiser
A fact file/ knowledge organiser that can be stuck in children's books when doing the diary writing, recount genre in writing or for a help sheet i...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
MariangelC
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
This resource includes the project handout for students and the teacher’s notes to work during a minimum of a month (depending on the number of les...
- (0)
- $13.00
BUNDLE
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Revision
Four fully differentiated lessons and revision guides to help prepare GCSE students analysing the text for new spec GCSEs. Ideal preparation for th...
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
We take a look at Chapter Four of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Victorian detective story The Sign of Four and explore the character of Thaddeus...
- (0)
- $4.23