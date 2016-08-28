Share the news!! This is a complete 12 month set of newsletter templates to be used as monthly or weekly newsletter in your classroom or school. Each set includes 24 EDITABLE templates, 12 full color and themed decorated newsletter templates ready for you to type, save and upload to your class or school website.

It also includes 12 black and white, also decorated, templates ready for you to type, save, print and copy and distribute to your students or staff. (To watch a video of how our product works visit my channel www.youtube.com/mrsaidacortes).

Each template includes decorative images as follows:

January: Winter
February: Valentine's Day
March: St. Patrick's Day
April: Earth Day
May: Spring
June: Vacation
July: July 4th
August: Back to School
September: Apples
October:Halloween
November: Thanksgiving
December: Christmas

$9.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Newsletters-Set-TES.zip
  • Newsletter-Color-(Page-01).png
  • Newsletter-Color-(Page-02).png

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Parents/Carers

zip, 26 MB

Newsletters-Set-TES

Resource for Parents/Carers

png, 536 KB

Newsletter-Color-(Page-01)

Resource for Parents/Carers

png, 383 KB

Newsletter-Color-(Page-02)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades