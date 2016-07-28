This Night by Elie Wiesel Activities Bundle and Literary Analysis Writing Unit has a wide variety of unique and engaging activites. Each lesson develops close reading skills and a deep understanding of literary elements such as: symbolism, characterization, setting mood and tone, narrative conflict, and theme. The writing standards focus on developing student skills in literary analysis essay writing. Detailed packets provide guided instruction on how to write a literary analysis essay with detailed lessons that teach students the fundamental literary elements such as characterization, narrative setting, narrative conflict, symbolism, and theme. Each lesson provides systematic, facilitated writing exercises that address each element of essay writing: analyzing a prompt, writing thesis statements, writing introductions, deeply analyzing a text, using evidence, writing commentary and explanation, and writing conclusions. Unique acronyms help students remember how to approach each part of an essay.
This Bundle of Activities Includes:
1. Art, Poetry, Memior Theme Comparison Activity
2. "First They Came" Poem Activity
3. Letters from the cattle car activity
4. United Nations Genocide Conventions Project
5. Holocaust Headlines Activity
6. Chapter Vocabulary Activities
7. Characterization Literary Analysis Writing
8. Setting Mood/Tone Literary Analysis Writing
9. Narrative Conflict Literary Analysis Writing
10. Symbols Literary Analysis Writing
11. Theme Literary Analysis Writing
12. Writng Introduction Paragraphs
13. Writing Conclustion Paragraphs
14. Writing PEEL Body Paragraphs
15. Writing Thesis Statements
16. Writing Topic Sentences
17. Sample Paragraphs
18. Literary Elements PPT
19. Literary Analysis Essay PPT
20. Over 15 Close Reading Passages
21. Annotation and Close Reading Guidelines
22. Graphic Organizers
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Antigone Introduction to Greek Drama Activities
- (1)
- $2.00
Argument Analysis Unit
- 12 Resources
- $10.99
Non-Fiction Close Reading Vampires
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
New resources
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Story starters, with guided reading activities, ideal for comprehension.
- (1)
- FREE
Reading activities on the Gunpowder Plot
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82