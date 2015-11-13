No-Prep Close Reading Passages - FICTION

20 Close Reading Passages and Worksheets
- Extracts from classic literature and famous folktales
- Designed for close reading
- Each excerpt stands alone as a close reading text suitable for scrutiny, critique, reflection, and evaluation.
- Texts may be used as bell-ringers, as homework or vacation
assignments, one-to-one tutoring, no-prep substitute plans, or any
other use
- Includes 3 levels of questions: main ideas and detail, language and literally devices, author's purpose, and evaluation and personal-connection
- Vocabulary rich
- Literary devices covered include: simile and metaphor, onomatopoeia, rhetoric, mood/tone, anthropomorphism, hyperbole and more
- Includes questions on text structure and point of view
- Common Core Aligned
- Answer key included
-Recommended reading levels included
Titles Included:
Urashima Taro
Rikki-tikki-tavi
Oliver Twist
Alice in Wonderland
Sherlock Holmes
The Wonderful Wizard of Oz
A Little Princess
Treasure Island
Robin Hood
The Monkey’s Paw
Beowulf
Dracula
Frankenstein
Peter Pan
Around the World in Eighty Days
The Time Machine
& MORE!
Read more