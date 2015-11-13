No-Prep Close Reading Passages - FICTION
20 Close Reading Passages and Worksheets



- Extracts from classic literature and famous folktales

- Designed for close reading

- Each excerpt stands alone as a close reading text suitable for scrutiny, critique, reflection, and evaluation.

- Texts may be used as bell-ringers, as homework or vacation

assignments, one-to-one tutoring, no-prep substitute plans, or any

other use

- Includes 3 levels of questions: main ideas and detail, language and literally devices, author's purpose, and evaluation and personal-connection

- Vocabulary rich

- Literary devices covered include: simile and metaphor, onomatopoeia, rhetoric, mood/tone, anthropomorphism, hyperbole and more

- Includes questions on text structure and point of view

- Common Core Aligned

- Answer key included

-Recommended reading levels included



Titles Included:

Urashima Taro

Rikki-tikki-tavi

Oliver Twist

Alice in Wonderland

Sherlock Holmes

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

A Little Princess

Treasure Island

Robin Hood

The Monkey’s Paw

Beowulf

Dracula

Frankenstein

Peter Pan

Around the World in Eighty Days

The Time Machine

& MORE!

