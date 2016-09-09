How often do you have a student tell you they do not "know" how to answer a question or do an assignment? Insecurity and fear of failure can be a terrible barrier at any age. This poster will help your student release the anxiety of production to find new ways of trying to understand a task and become an active part of the class.
Enjoy!

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • non_so.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 9, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

pdf, 196 KB

non_so

Report a problem

Categories & Grades