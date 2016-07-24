Getting students to read informational text can be trying, but analyzing the cultural phenomenon of a zombie outbreak. The new Common Core State Standards place a greater emphasis on critical thinking and implementing expository and nonfiction texts into the English Language Arts curriculum. Understanding the basics of analyzing the rhetorical situation, mood and tone, and author's purpose and point of view are essential to understanding nonfiction texts. This 4-5 day unit teaches the fundamentals of analyzing informational text with the unique acrostic "R.E.A.D.S"
Close “R.E.A.D”
Recognize (purpose, tone, point of view)
Evaluate (support)
Analyze (rhetoric)
Develop (questions and judgments)
Summarize (the main idea of the text)
This Unit Includes
1. Common Core Alignment
2. Student Notes and Handouts
3. Teacher "day by day" schedule
4. Articles for Analysis
5. Writing Task and Rubric
6. PPT lectures to facilitate student notes (54 slides)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 60%
Other resources by this author
Antigone Introduction to Greek Drama Activities
- (1)
- $2.00
Argument Analysis Unit
- 12 Resources
- $10.99
Non-Fiction Close Reading Vampires
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
New resources
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Story starters, with guided reading activities, ideal for comprehension.
- (1)
- FREE
Reading activities on the Gunpowder Plot
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82