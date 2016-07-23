Looking for an *excellent* Industrial Revolution movie? Look no further than North & South, now playing on Netflix! With these North and South worksheets, you'll easily be able to assess your students' mastery of key plot points and real industrial revolutions problems/conditions.
ABOUT THE TV MINISERIES NORTH & SOUTH
(This is the BBC North & South, all about industrialization, *not* the American Civil War miniseries also called North and South)
North & South is a 2004 BBC television production that brings to vivid life Elizabeth Gaskell’s novel of the same name. As such, it is an excellent portrayal of the Industrial Revolution, taking viewers inside not only a working cotton mill in approximately 1850, but also showcasing in detail the living and working conditions that textile workers experienced in northern England at this time.
As the title indicates, the movie also delves into conditions in the still-agricultural South at this time, which makes the movie ideal for demonstrating the stark difference in English life that resulted from industrialization. It also makes an excellent tie-in to teaching the Romantics as a reaction against industrialization in favor of the beautiful, green landscapes characterizing the non-industrialized South at this time.
Before I found North & South, I couldn’t come up with a good movie to illustrate this key period. As soon as I first saw it, I knew my long search was over. The movie has a romantic frame plot that is hugely engaging for high school students -- they enter into the plot emotionally and literally moan, groan, and cheer as the protagonists suffer through the trials of falling in love. And because the students are so engaged and interested, they really pay attention! That means they absorb a lot of wonderful historical detail, including:
The challenges inherent in forming an early union
The suffering and dynamics associated with strikes
The problems encountered by manufacturers, too
The values and morals of Victorian society
The difficulties ordinary people experience with market forces in action as capitalism takes full sway of the economy
Dreadful living conditions in crowded industrial cities
The reality of working in a cotton mill, including the use of child labor, what happens when a worker falls ill, and the likelihood of fires
About the only drawback I have found to using North & South in class is that the full movie lasts four hours (it was a TV miniseries). Given the wealth of useful history it presents, however, I consider it four hours very well spent.
WHAT THIS NORTH & SOUTH MOVIE GUIDE CONTAINS
--4 detailed worksheets
--Answer keys
--3 Essay topics
--9 Example Essays
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
