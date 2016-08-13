Have you ever read a book or a novel with your students and then wanted to do a movie comparison?

There are many books and novels that have been made into movies. For example, Holes, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG and many more.

This resource will be a great way for your students to do a novel/movie comparison.

Included are two versions of jot note sheets, a Venn diagram sheet and a drawing sheet for those students that have difficulty with writing a comparison.

Also contains a 2 page movie review!

To assist the teacher in selecting books to make movie comparisons, the package also includes 23 titles of children's books/novels that were made into movies. Book/novel grade interest levels are also included.



