Use these resources to create lesson ideas from the issue Big Picture: Number Crunching from the Wellcome Trust.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • wts057451.pdf
  • wts057462.ppt
  • wts057463.pdf
  • wts057464.pdf
  • wts057465.doc
  • wts057466.doc
  • wts057467.xls

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 5, 2013

Worksheet

pdf, 1 MB

wts057451

Worksheet

ppt, 866 KB

wts057462

Worksheet

pdf, 42 KB

wts057463

Report a problem

Categories & Grades