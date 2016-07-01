This game is a fun way for students to practice number order. Fun fall theme too! The game includes numbers 1-20. There are two game versions included. The first is finding the next number. Students have to find the next number in the sequence. The second is finding the missing number. Students have to find the missing number in the sequence.
*Bundle up and save 25%.
This game is also included in the:
1) Number and ABC Order Bundle
There are 2 next number games. One includes the numbers 1-10, and one includes the numbers 11-20. There are 2 missing number games. One includes the numbers 1-10, and one includes the numbers 11-20.
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Ten Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $3.50
Penguin Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Farm Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
What's The Weather Bundle Integrated Unit
- 3 Resources
- $4.23
Early Years Classroom Design (resources for EYFS continuous provision)
- (8)
- $4.23
What's The Weather Part 3: Literacy and Maths Activities
- (7)
- $5.63
New resources
Ready to Print in Spanish - Free Halloween Edition/ Literacy
- (1)
- FREE
FREE Emotion Exit Tickets - Formative Assessment for Any Subject
- (2)
- FREE
Alphabet strip
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Easter
- (0)
- $3.52
Dr. Seuss Author Study Homework Pack
- (0)
- 10% off$4.00$3.60
Bundle Coins UK and European Plus Maths Adding Up etc
- 4 Resources
- 25% off$5.63$4.23