This game is a fun way for students to practice number order. Fun fall theme too! The game includes numbers 1-20. There are two game versions included. The first is finding the next number. Students have to find the next number in the sequence. The second is finding the missing number. Students have to find the missing number in the sequence.



*Bundle up and save 25%.



This game is also included in the:

1) Number and ABC Order Bundle



There are 2 next number games. One includes the numbers 1-10, and one includes the numbers 11-20. There are 2 missing number games. One includes the numbers 1-10, and one includes the numbers 11-20.



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!